Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse financial assistance to poor families to perform the wedding of their daughters under YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes on Friday.

The chief minister will credit Rs 87.32 crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries who got married between January - March 2023 under the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes with a click of a button from his Tadepalli camp office tomorrow.

A total of 12,132 persons who married in the first quarter of 2023 will receive the benefits directly into their bank account. The beneficiaries include persons from the SC, ST, BC, Minorities, disabled and construction workers.

To become eligible for YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes, the bride and bridegroom should have passed Class 10 and be 18 and 21 years old respectively.

The YSRCP government introduced these schemes to encourage education of children, curb child marriages, increase the enrolment ratio in schools and decrease the dropout rate. The state government is committed to achieve not only 100 percent literacy but also striving to see the 100 percent students receive their graduation degrees.

