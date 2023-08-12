Vijayawada: The police have solved the sensational murder case of a renowned woman doctor Macharla radha in Machilipatnam on July 25. The husband Dr Macharla Lokanath Uma Maheswar Rao and his driver Prabhupada Janardhan were found to be involved in the killing of her, the district superintendent of police P Joshua told reporters.

According to the police, the doctor couple Dr Macharla and Dr Radha were running Sri Venkateswara Women and Children Hospital in Javvarpet in Machilipatnam. The couple have two children and both are married. Recently, Radha had stopped coming to the hospital due to differences with her husband. They would frequently engage in heated arguments over personal and property related issues. However, a few weeks prior to the murder, the dispute further escalated and it is then Lokanath seemed to have devised a plan to get rid of her.

The hospital was on the ground floor and the doctor couple was living on the second floor. Lokanath persuaded his trusted driver Janardhan to help him in killing his wife Dr Radha. The driver agreed as Lokanath offered him Rs 30 lakhs and the jewellery of his wife. As per the plan, Lokanath had rendered the CCTV cameras dysfunctional three months before the murder.

On July 25 evening when his son was away, both Lokanath and his driver entered the house and locked the door from inside. As Radha was alone in the house, they both attacked her. Lokanath brutally hit her head multiple times with an iron rod and left the house from the back door after he was confirmed that she died. The driver snatched the gold ornaments from her body and hid it in some corner of the house. To make the murder look like an outsider’s job and to mislead the police investigation, he sprinkled the murder scene with chilli powder. Around 10.30 pm, Lokanath informed the police about the murder and told them a cooked up story.

After receiving a phone call, the DSP Madhava Reddy, area Circle Inspector rushed to the murder scene and conducted preliminary investigation and collected evidence for forensic analysis. After a thorough investigation, the police found out that Lokanath and his driver Janardhan were behind the murder. The accused duo was arrested and later produced in the local court.

