CM Jagan Releases Rs 2204 Crore For YSR Rythu Bharosa

Puttaparthi (Sri Satya Sai District), Nov 7: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs. 2,204.77 crore towards the second tranche of the fifth year's YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, benefiting 53.53 lakh SC, ST, BC, and minority farmers. An amount of Rs. 4,000 each will be credited directly into their bank accounts.

Addressing a huge public meeting before releasing the amount with a click of a button here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to the welfare of farmers. He stated that the Government has spent a whopping Rs. 1,75,007 crore under farmers' welfare schemes alone, with the major part being allocated to YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan.

In the last four years, the Government has disbursed Rs. 33,209.81 crore under Rythu Bharosa, extending an annual assistance of Rs. 13,500 each. He added that the Government is paying an excess of Rs. 17,500 to each eligible farmer under the scheme compared to what YSRCP promised in the election manifesto.

Under Rythu Bharosa, the first installment of Rs. 7,500 is paid in May for Kharif sowing expenses every year, and the second installment of Rs. 4,000 is paid in October or November towards Kharif harvesting and Rabi expenses, while the third installment of Rs. 2,000 is paid in January or February. The benefit is also extended to the farmers cultivating RoFR and endowment lands, along with those cultivating their own lands.

He mentioned that an amount of Rs. 2,40,000 crore has been spent through DBT welfare schemes for the benefit of various weaker sections of society, while the previous TDP regime completely neglected the welfare part.

"Our government is the only one supplying nine-hour free power during the daytime to the farmers, investing Rs. 1,700 crore in feeder expansion. We have also established 10,778 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, providing support from purchasing seeds to selling agricultural produce at MSP. In contrast, the TDP Government struggled to provide even 7-hour power supply," he stated, encouraging people to see the qualitative difference.

In response to the appeal of the local MLA, D. Sridhar Reddy, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 35 crore for the development of 31 roads in the constituency. Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, Puttaparthi MLA D. Sridhar Reddy, several MLAs, and senior officials also participated in the program.

