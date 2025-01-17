Andhra Pradesh CM thanks PM for financial support to revive Vizag Steel Plant

Amaravati, Jan 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday hailed Rs 11,400 crore financial package to revive the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu took to X to react to the Union Cabinet’s decision and termed it an emotional and proud moment for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

"Today marks a historic moment etched in steel. It is an emotional and proud moment for people of Andhra Pradesh, as the Union Government, in response to GoAP's consistent efforts since the formation of NDA Government, has approved financial support of Rs. 11,440 crore to revive the Vizag Steel Plant," he said.

The Chief Minister extended ‘heartfelt’ gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the Steel Plant. He assured that this will contribute to the PM’s vision of nation-building as part of Viksit Bharat – Viksit Andhra.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of BJP-led NDA at the Centre, also thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for their constant support and positive response.

"The Vizag Steel Plant is more than just a factory - it stands as a monument to the struggles and spirit of the people of Andhra Pradesh, holding a special place in the hearts of all, especially the people of Vizag. This was not merely an election promise; it was a deeply personal commitment we were determined to honour. Good days ahead for Andhra Pradesh," added Naidu.

State Information Technology and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh also welcomed the Centre’s decision.

"Andhra Pradesh today stands vindicated for voting NDA to power. The state's pride and crown jewel, the Vizag Steel Plant, will be revived and revitalized with a special package of Rs 11,440 crore, approved by the Prime Minister," he posted on X.

Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister Naidu, said Naidu strived to keep his election promise to save the ailing steel plant from closing down.

"All credit must go to Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji for accepting our request and offering a major boost to the plant, which will provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people while playing a key role in nation-building as part of Viksit Bharat – Viksit Andhra,” he wrote.

He also thanked Union Ministers Sitharaman and Kumaraswamy for their firm support. "Armed with wings of steel, Andhra Pradesh will soar to new heights, transforming millions of lives for the better,” he added.

