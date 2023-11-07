American forces in Iraq, Syria attacked 8 times since Nov 3

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) American forces stationed in Iraq and Syria have come under attack by one-way attack drones and rocket barrages eight times since November 3, a media report said on Tuesday.

Although the attacks on the forces have increased amid the raging Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, US officials have not blamed them directly on the ongoing conflict, the CNN report said.

The eight incidents -- one each on Novermber 3 and 4, five on November 5 and another on Monday -- takes the total number of such attacks on American troops and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria to 38 since October 7, 10 days after the Hamas had launched its brutal assault against Israel.

According to the CNN report, the attacks have largely targeted the Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq, and al-Tanf Garrison, Syria, with some others near Mission Support Site Green Village in Syria; Bashur, Iraq; Mission Support Site Euphrates, Syria; Erbil Airbase, Iraq; Shaddadi, Syria; Rumalyn Landing Zone, Syria; and Tall Baydar, Syria.

On the afternoon of November 3, a one-way attack drone was shot down near Shaddadi, Syria, with no casualties or infrastructure damage reported, a US official said in an update on Monday.

The next morning, another one-way attack drone was shot down near Shaddadi.

The five incidents reported on November 5 were one-way attack drones shot down near Tall Baydar, Syria; al-Tanf Garrison, Syria; and three times near Al-Asad Airbase, Iraq.

One attack on Al-Asad also included a multi-rocket attack alongside multiple one-way attack drones.

Another one-way attack drone was shot down near Tall Baydar, Syria, on Monday morning.

None of the attacks over the weekend resulted in casualties or damage to infrastructure, CNN quoted the official as saying.

