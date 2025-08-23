Afghanistan to appoint more attaches to boost trade

Kabul, Aug 23 (IANS) Afghanistan's Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has announced plans to appoint new transport attaches in neighbouring and regional countries to facilitate trade and provide better services for Afghan citizens.

"In line with the approved structure of the ministry, we have positions for transport attaches in Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. Though so far only representatives in Pakistan's Peshawar and Quetta have been introduced, efforts are underway to expand this to other countries as well," local media Tolonews quoted Hikmatullah Asifi, spokesman for the ministry, as saying.

Business leaders welcomed the decision, saying it could help ease transit challenges, boost exports, and expand access to international markets.

As a landlocked country, Afghanistan relies heavily on road transport through neighbouring states for its imports and exports. Trade corridors and other regional agreements are seen as crucial for connecting Afghan traders to global markets.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,693 Afghan refugee families, totaling 6,202 individuals, returned to their homeland, Afghanistan, from the neighbouring Iran and Pakistan on Friday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems announced Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The returnees crossed into Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border crossing in western Herat province, the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Abrisham border crossing in western Nimroz province, it said.

Over two million Afghans, including 500,000 children, have returned from Iran, Pakistan, and other countries this year alone, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported in early August.

Around six million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented, are currently living abroad, with most living in Iran and Pakistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation reported in late July.

