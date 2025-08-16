Acts of terrorism by Yunus regime: Awami League slams Bangabandhu anniversary violence

Dhaka, Aug 16 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Saturday condemned the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for unleashing violence on people to obstruct them from commemorating the 50th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, considered 'Father of the Nation' in Bangladesh, was brutally assassinated on August 15, 1975, along with several of his family members.

On Friday, police enforced a strict vigil around the residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to prevent his supporters from commemorating the anniversary.

The Yunus regime had scrapped the status of August 15 as the 'National Mourning Day', as it continues to suppress the activities of the Awami League.

According to the Awami League, the entire state apparatus was deployed to block the people's "inexhaustible respect and love" for the national leader. The party called these measures "malicious actions" of the Yunus administration.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party mentioned that the "illegal, unconstitutional, and undemocratic fascist" government, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) cadre forces, carried out "extraordinary acts of terrorism" by preventing people from paying their respects to Bangabandhu.

"After seizing state power through illegal and unconstitutional means, the murderous fascist Yunus clique abolished the observance of August 15 as National Mourning Day and removed it from the state calendar. This illegitimate occupying regime has been relentlessly conspiring to erase everything related to our undisputed leader of the great Liberation War and independence struggle, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

Under the direct patronage of "murderous fascists," the Yunus-led interim government, the party recalled how the historic 32 Dhanmondi residence of Bangabandhu was demolished.

It asserted that despite all odds, ordinary citizens, like in previous years, set out once again this year towards 32 Dhanmondi to pay their respects to Banganadhu, only to witness an unprecedented event.

The Awami League highlighted that unlawful mob violence was unleashed around 32 Dhanmondi and adjoining areas, merely to block the pure and heartfelt tribute of ordinary citizens, creating unimaginable terror.

"When the spontaneous emotions for Bangabandhu at 32 Dhanmondi were disgracefully suppressed, social media became the alternative space for expressing love and respect for the Father of the Nation. Social platforms, especially Facebook walls, became filled with the presence of Bangabandhu. In the tyrant Yunus's blood-soaked realm, this stands as a unique protest of the people," the party emphasised.

The Awami League expressed gratitude to the people of Bangladesh for their genuine outpouring of respect and love for Bangabandhu.

The party further stressed that erasing Bangabandhu from the hearts of the people is impossible, while attempting this, the true face of the "murderous fascist Yunus clique" has been exposed before the nation.

