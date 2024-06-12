6 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank

Ramallah, June 12 (IANS) Six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the village of Kafr Dan, northwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli special forces sneaked into the village and cordoned off a house, as army reinforcements were deployed in the village, sparking confrontations, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday.

The soldiers asked a young man inside the house through loudspeakers to turn himself in and fired shoulder-fired missiles towards the house, WAFA added.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Tuesday that it eliminated four armed "terrorists" and located four guns that belonged to the "terrorists" in the area of Jenin, Xinhua news agency reported.

"During the counterterror activity, the soldiers encircled a structure used by terrorists in the area. During exchanges of fire with the terrorists, the soldiers eliminated four terrorists and injured additional ones. Simultaneously, an IAF (the Israel Security Agency) helicopter struck the area of the structure used by the terrorists," the IDF added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.