5 killed, 4 severely injured as tornado hits China

Beijing, Sep 20 (IANS) Five people were killed and four others severely injured after a tornado hit two townships in China's Jiangsu province, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The tornado hit the region on Tuesday around 5 p.m. in Daxing Township and Nancai Township in Suqian city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Around 5,512 people were affected, 1,646 households were damaged and 137 homes collapsed.

A total of 41.8 hectares of crops were damaged, and 405 people were temporarily relocated to safe places, according to the city's emergency management department.

Local government departments had rushed to spot to deal with the aftermath. The injured are being treated in hospital.

