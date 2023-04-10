4 dead after domestic violence incident, police shooting in Orlando

Miami, April 10 (IANS) Three people and a suspect died following a domestic violence incident and officer-involved shooting in the city of Orlando located in US' Florida state, police said.

Orlando police said that they responded to a private residence at the 600 block of Grand Street in reference to a domestic violence incident at approximately 2.25 a.m. on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Officers heard shots from inside the house after arrival. The suspect came out of the house and shot at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and was confirmed dead.

Three people, including a child, were found with gunshot wounds and confirmed dead.

The two officers involved were not injured and will be on paid administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct an independent review of the incident, followed by the state attorney's office.

The Orlando Police Department said that it will also conduct its own internal investigation.

The Department added that officers did have their body-worn cameras on during the incident and video of the incident will be made available within 30 days.

"What a horrific, tragic situation. Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed." Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted.

Gun violence is rampant across the US, with shootings occurring frequently.

More than 11,380 people have lost their lives to gun-related incidents so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In Delaware state, state police are investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall that occurred on Saturday evening. Officers responded and located three victims with gunshot wounds in the vicinity of the food court.

Five other individuals sustained various injuries not related to gunfire during the incident.

It has not been confirmed how many suspects were involved at this time. Investigators are working to identify the suspects.

The incident is determined to be a result of an altercation between several suspects and at least one of the victims.

