25 injured in Egypt police headquarters fire

Cairo, Oct 2 (IANS) At least 25 people were injured after a massive fire erupted at the police headquarters in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Monday, state media reported.

According to the state-run Nile TV, local civil defence and armed forces were deployed to put off the fire, while the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, 30 ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to the nearest governmental hospital.

The Nile TV report added that the facade wall of the headquarters was damaged by the blaze that reached four floors.

All workers in the building were ordered to evacuate until the containment of the blaze.

