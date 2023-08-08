22 Ukrainian POWs released from Russia

Kiev, Aug 8 (IANS) Russian authorities have released 22 Ukrainian servicemen after they were held as prisoners of war, a top official in Kiev announced.

In a post on Telegram, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, said on Monday: "Today, 22 more Ukrainian soldiers were returned home from captivity. Among them are two officers, privates and non-commissioned officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"They participated in battles in different areas, and there are wounded among the released."

According to the official, the oldest of the soldiers is 54-years-old and the youngest is 23-years-old, CNN reported.

"Each of the liberated soldiers will undergo physical and psychological rehabilitation, reintegration and be provided with the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists," he said.

Yermak thanked the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and their team for assisting.

"We have to fulfill the President's task and return all of our people," CNN quoted Yermak as saying.

Without providing additional details, Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner in the Ukrainian Parliament, said some of the released soldiers were injured.

Since the war began in February 2022, a total of 2,598 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity.

This is the 48th prisoners' exchange since.

--IANS

ksk

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.