2 teenagers killed in Aus motorcycle accident

Melbourne, Sep 4 (IANS) A motorcycle crash in the Australian state of Victoria killed two teenagers and critically injured two other children, local media reported on Monday.

Victoria Police confirmed that at about 6.35 p.m. on Sunday, a collision occurred on Beattys Road in Grangefields -- about 35 km west of Melbourne's central business district, which involved at least two off-road motorcycles and potentially a quad bike, reports Xinhua news agency.

An 18-year-old girl died at the scene, while a 17-year-old boy later died in hospital.

Besides, two minor children, aged 6 and 11 years old, were taken to hospital in serious conditions, with a 43-year-old man suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police, the father of the 18-year-old woman rode to the scene on a quad bike after hearing the collision and lost control of the vehicle.

However, the exact circumstances of the accident are yet to be established.

Victoria Police Detective Paul Lineham said that there were about 50 people gathering at a party when the accident took place, and he urged anyone who witnessed the accident to contact the police.

