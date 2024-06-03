18 injured due to lightning strike in Czech Republic

Prague, June 3 (IANS) Eighteen people were injured after lightning struck a castle park in northern Czech Republic, according to the police.

Police initially said on Sunday that at least 15 people were injured in the strike at the castle park near the northern Czech city of Liberec, but later updated the number to 18, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We left the castle park ... at around 5:45 p.m. Health workers are currently caring for 18 people in three hospital facilities," it said on social media platform X.

Local media reported that the lightning hit a tree in the castle park at around 3:30 p.m. where a children's day event was being held.

