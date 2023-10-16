170 Norwegians still stranded in Gaza: FM

Oslo, Oct 16 (IANS) There are still 170 Norwegian citizens who need assistance to leave Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, but excluding more chartered flights to take them back for the moment.

In a press statement, Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Sunday that the situation in Gaza is unclear and is getting worse with every passing hour. The Ministry "works continuously to find solutions for our citizens, and coordinates closely with other countries".

She added that Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt remains closed, therefore, her Ministry cannot guarantee that it will be possible for Norwegian citizens to cross that transition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two chartered Norwegian planes arrived in Oslo from Israel on Thursday night and Friday evening, with 180 and 26 passengers respectively.

