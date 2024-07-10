13 people killed in minibus-truck collision in South Africa

Johannesburg, July 10 (IANS) A total of 13 people, including 12 pupils and a driver, were killed and seven others injured in a minibus-truck collision Wednesday morning in the Merafong Local Municipality, Gauteng Province, South Africa, according to local authorities.

Matome Chiloane, member of the executive council for education, sport, arts, culture and recreation in Gauteng Province, said on Wednesday that a minibus carrying students was hit from behind by a pickup truck, causing it to overturn and catch fire at about 6:45 a.m. local time.

Chiloane said 11 of the pupils were from Rocklands Primary School and one from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville, reported Xinhua news agency.

"I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners," he said in a statement. "We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and both schools' entire community during this incredibly difficult time. We also wish all injured learners a speedy recovery."

Chiloane added that counselling services will be rendered to all students and staff members to help them cope with the tragedy.

