July 02, 2025

After spending over 100 days as a remand prisoner in the Vijayawada District Jail, YSRCP senior leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi is set to be released on Wednesday (July 2). The 15th Additional District Judge Court in Nuzvid granted bail to the former Gannavaram MLA in a case related to the alleged issuance of fake house site deeds. Vamsi had filed a bail petition, and the court concluded the hearing four days ago. The local court granted him bail on Tuesday.