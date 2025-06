June 09, 2025

Even as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s article on the “industrial-scale” rigging in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections created a stir across the country, former bureaucrat P.V.S. Sarma has made shocking revelations about the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sarma shared a detailed post highlighting discrepancies in the number of voters and the voter turnout on election day.