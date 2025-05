May 06, 2025

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the results for the recounting and reverification of answer scripts for Intermediate 1st and 2nd year students who appeared for the IPE March 2025 exams. Students who requested recounting or reverification can now check their updated results online. Steps to Check AP IPE March 2025 Recounting/Reverification Results: