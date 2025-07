July 15, 2025

Amaravati, July 15 (IANS) A minor girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district on Tuesday. The 17-year-old girl, a student of intermediate second year at a private college in Proddatur, was found dead in Gandikota under Jammalamadugu mandal. The body was found in the bushes amidst hillocks at an isolated place.