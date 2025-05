May 28, 2025

Tech-savvy, CEO Chief Minister—these are some of the many flattering tags pinned on TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, reflecting his well-known passion for all things tech. The TDP rolled out an AI-generated video of N.T. Rama Rao, the party’s founder and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, during the Mahanadu program.