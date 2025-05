May 31, 2025

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the TDP government take action against all those responsible for the large-scale discrepancies in evaluating SSC Class X exam answer sheets, including HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan lambasted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh for failing to conduct the crucial Class X examinations properly.