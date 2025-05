May 18, 2025

Former Minister and YSRCP PAC Member Anil Kumar Yadav strongly criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, calling it a regime driven creating fear and vendetta under the so-called “Red Book Constitution.” Speaking at the YSRCP district office here on Sunday, he said that in one year, there has been no welfare or development—only revenge politics, illegal arrests, and fabricated cases on officials who served in the previous government.