June 02, 2025

The consequence of rolling back welfare schemes by the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh has started to show, with the State recording a 2% drop in GST (Goods and Services Tax) collections. On the other hand, India’s gross GST collection for May 2025 reached ₹2.01 lakh crore, marking a 16.4% rise compared to the ₹1.72 lakh crore collected in May 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday.