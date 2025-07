July 16, 2025

All thanks to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, under whose leadership Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada witnessed significant and simultaneous growth. In LinkedIn’s first-ever Cities on the Rise report—published on Tuesday, July 15, 2025—Visakhapatnam has secured the top spot among India’s fastest-growing non-metropolitan cities for professional opportunities. The rankings are based on hiring trends, talent influx, and overall job market growth.