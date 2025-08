August 04, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC 2025 recruitment process has landed in controversy, with candidates raising serious concerns over alleged errors in the recently released Final Key. Aspirants appearing for the recruitment exams for various teaching positions, including Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), School Assistant Physical Education (SA PE), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), have pointed out multiple discrepancies, claiming that the mistakes could cost them their careers.