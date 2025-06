June 09, 2025

The newly inaugurated Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir — the highest railway bridge in the world — now connects Srinagar to the rest of India by train. But building this engineering marvel wasn’t easy. It took years of hard work, dedication, and the expertise of many, including one standout figure: Dr G Madhavi Latha, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.