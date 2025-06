June 12, 2025

The Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the results of the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) December 2024 exams. Candidates who gave the written tests can now view their results online by visiting the website at dme.ap.nic.in. Viewing AP GNM Nursing Results 2025 Candidates can view the AP GNM Nursing Results 2025 by following these steps: