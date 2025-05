May 23, 2025

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced that the final written examination for Civil and Armed Police Services (APSP) constable posts will be held on June 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This crucial exam is the last stage of the selection process for candidates who have successfully cleared the earlier rounds.The examination will take place across Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati.