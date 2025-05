May 31, 2025

Fast delivery of governance services does not always translate to better efficiency – that is the lesson HRD Minister Nara Lokesh ought to learn from the SSC Class X exam re-evaluation fiasco. After the AP SSC Class X results were released, a whopping 34,709 students filed 66,363 applications for re-evaluation and recounting. This is most likely the first time such a high number of re-evaluation requests have been submitted in the history of Andhra Pradesh.