June 20, 2025

After TCS and the infamous Ursa Clusters, the TDP government has now reportedly decided to allot land to IT major Cognizant in Visakhapatnam at a price of just 99 paise. According to reports, Cognizant Technology Solutions is expected to invest ₹1,582 crore to build an IT campus in the Port City, creating 8,000 jobs over a period of eight years.