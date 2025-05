May 08, 2025

Panic prevailed in Tirumala as devotees spotted an aircraft flying over the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Security officials have launched an investigation to gather more details about the plane. The aircraft was sighted at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating, following the launch of Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.