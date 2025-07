July 19, 2025

In a major embarrassment for Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the four Kumki elephants gifted by the Karnataka government to Andhra Pradesh are reportedly unfit to perform Kumki operations. It may be recalled that actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as the Forest Minister of the state, had widely publicized his efforts in signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government for the transfer of six Kumki elephants to Andhra Pradesh.