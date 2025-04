April 30, 2025

Six people were killed in a horrific car accident at Pottireddypalem in Kovur, Nellore district on Wednesday (April 30). According to reports, a speeding car lost control and rammed into a hotel. The victims include five young students, believed to be from Narayana Medical College, and a man identified as Ramaiah (50), who was at the hotel at the time of the incident.