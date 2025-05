May 09, 2025

Indian Army soldier Murali Naik was martyred during intense cross-border firing by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7. According to reports, the soldier hailed from Kallithanda village in Gorantla mandal, located in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh. His mortal remains are expected to be brought to his native village tomorrow for the final rites. As soon as news emerged, tributes poured in for the brave soldier.