June 21, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) 2025 results are going to be released today, June 21, 2025 at 3.45 PM. The results will be released at the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) office. APSCHE Chairman Balakishtha Reddy and Kakatiya University Vice-Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy will announce the results.