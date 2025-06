June 18, 2025

Andhra Pradesh State Examination Cell (APSCHE) is going to make the final answer key available for AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 very soon on its portal, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Though the final answer key was expected to be made public on June 16, 2025, there was a slight delay, and candidates can hope for it to be available online very soon. Provisional Answer Key and Objections