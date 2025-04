April 30, 2025

YSRCP leader and former Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas accused the TDP-led NDA government of mistreating devotees and playing with their sentiments. The YSRCP leader launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu government after at least seven people died and several others were injured in a wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam during the annual Chandanotsavam festival in the early hours of Wednesday.