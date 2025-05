May 29, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the release date for the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 admit cards. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, starting May 30, 2025. Downloading Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Process Download the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 admit cards by following these easy steps: