June 12, 2025

Attacks on Hindu temples continue in Andhra Pradesh, with the latest target being the Sri Adi Varahi Ammavari Temple, located on the banks of the Swarnamukhi River in Tiruchanoor. The temple was razed, and idols were destroyed amid an ongoing land dispute. According to reports, two individuals—Mani Reddy and Rami Reddy—have submitted a petition in a local court, claiming that the land on which the temple stands belongs to them.