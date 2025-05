May 05, 2025

In a tragic incident, a woman died in Visakhapatnam after a tree snapped and fell on her. The mishap, which occurred in Seethamadhara, was caught on camera. A truck driver was also injured in the incident. The windshields of a car parked under the tree were shattered, and the audio system was dislodged from its socket due to the impact of the heavy branches.