July 11, 2025

Two minor girls from Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh fled their homes on Monday evening in search of ‘peace’. The Class 8 students were traced on a train en route to Tirupati and were eventually reunited with their families. According to reports, the girls were unhappy with the strict rules enforced by their families and had also lost interest in studies. They decided to run away after school hours.