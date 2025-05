May 19, 2025

In another attack on Hinduism, seven idols at the Kondanda Rama Temple at Pedda Pallipeta in Gara Mandal of Srikakulam were vandalized late Saturday night. The temple has a 300-year-old history. The Vaishnava temple was recently renovated with contributions collected from locals. As part of the renovations, idols of Lord Vishnu’s Dashavataram were installed within the temple premises.