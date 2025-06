June 18, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is set to release the response sheets for the AP DSC 2025 exam today, June 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 16,437 teacher vacancies across various categories in the state. 🔍 Response Sheets & Objection Window The response sheets will be made available for different teaching posts, including: TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) PGT (Post Graduate Teacher)