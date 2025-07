July 11, 2025

Former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s recent visit to Bangarupalyam seems to have troubled the leaders from the ruling TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance. Reports suggest CM Chandrababu Naidu was upset with his ministers over Jagan’s tour becoming a massive success — clearly indicating how worried they are about Jagan’s growing influence, even with elections still four years away.