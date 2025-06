June 13, 2025

In a heart-wrenching incident near Hoskote, Karnataka, six people, including a three-month-old infant, lost their lives in a fatal road accident. The crash occurred when an RTC bus travelling from Chittoor to Bengaluru collided with a lorry. According to initial reports, all the deceased were residents of the Gangadhara Nellore constituency in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.