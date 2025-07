July 14, 2025

Two coaches of the Tirupati-Hisar Express (Train No. 04717) caught fire while the train was stationary on the loop line at Tirupati Railway Station. Fortunately, no passengers were on board at the time of the incident. As thick smoke billowed from one of the general coaches, local railway staff promptly alerted senior authorities. Fire safety personnel were immediately deployed to the site. Dry chemical powder was used to douse the flames.