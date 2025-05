May 13, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the detailed schedule for the Mains Examination to fill 37 Forest Range Officer posts. The exams will be held over three consecutive days in June 2025. The exam schedule is as follows: June 2, 2025 (Monday) Afternoon (2:30 PM – 4:10 PM): Qualifying Test – General English & General Telugu June 3, 2025 (Tuesday)