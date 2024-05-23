Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant under Ukrainian attack: Press service

Moscow, May 23 (IANS) The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was attacked by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone, according to the plant's press service.

The NPP said on Wednesday that Ukraine's armed forces attacked the plant with a kamikaze drone, which was detected on the plant's territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no casualties or damage following the attack, according to the press service.

It added that drone attacks on residential and social facilities were carried out over the past two days against the city of Energodar, where the nuclear plant is located.

