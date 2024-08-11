Scores of Rohingyas killed in drone attack in Myanmar

Nearly 200 people including women and children from Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority were killed in a drone attack in the western state of Rakhine, reports said on Sunday.

Several videos showing piles of dead bodies strewn along a road near the riverside are being shared on social media. The group of Rohingya Muslims were targetted using drones and artillery while they were waiting to cross over into Bangladesh.

Amid clashes between junta troops and rebels in Maungdaw town, Rohingyas were attempting to flee the violence-hit country and were waiting to cross the Naf river to enter into Bangladesh. This is being seen as the single deadliest known attack on civilians in Rakhine state during the recent weeks. The Arakan Army, military wing of Rakhine’s ethnic Buddhist group, has denied responsibility for the attack.

Buddhist insurgent group launched the offensive in the Rohingya-dominated state in 2017 and has occupied around nine townships. The insurgent group is fighting for autonomy from Myanmar’s central government. Due to the counter-insurgency operation, over 7 lakh people from the Rohingya minority were forced to take refuge in Bangladesh.

